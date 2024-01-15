Brooklyn Acadamy of Music holds tribute for Martin Luther King Jr. Day called 'Defending Democracy'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Monday marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Across the nation, people are honoring the civil rights icon.

In New York City, there will be a tribute at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The annual event kicks off at 10 a.m. It's just one of many celebrations happening throughout the city, and one of the largest.

This year's theme is "Defending Democracy."

Mayor Eric Adams will be speaking at the 38th annual celebration.

Dr. King was born 95 years ago on this day in Atlanta.

His daughter, Bernice King, posted on social media a picture of her and her mother at Dr. King's funeral.

It says in part, "He wanted corrective measures to eradicate racism, not the delusion that it doesn't exist."

In Brooklyn over the weekend, the group called Seeds in the Middle marked its 14th annual weekend of community service.

Young students volunteered by putting together healthy lunches for the meal in Brownsville.

Also over the weekend, two retired NYPD officers were honored for stopping a woman from trying to set King's birthplace on fire.

Kenny and Axel Dodson were visiting the home in Atlanta when they noticed the woman and jumped into action.

