The Dreamboats make 50's and 60's Rock & Roll fun again

The Dreamboats introduce 50's and 60's Rock & Roll music to new generation.

LOS ANGELES -- The Dreamboats are a retro-inspired band, bringing '50s and '60s rock 'n' roll music to a new generation.

Their show is a high-energy, feel-good time. "If the suit isn't drenched by the end of the show, we didn't do our jobs," explains band member Johnny.

Originally from Mississauga, Canada, The Dreamboats have built a loyal following at venues across Southern California, including the Agua Caliente Casinos in Cathedral City.

"This is a really really great venue for bands. We've seen other bands here and it's always top notch, world class." Johnny adds.

"When the weather is beautiful, people are just getting into the vibe. They're coming out. They're bringing their friends out, and it's just a great party out in the back here," member Ritchie said.

Click here for The Dreamboats upcoming shows: https://www.thedreamboatsband.com/shows