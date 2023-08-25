Man arrested on Long Island for allegedly stalking Drew Barrymore

A man was arrested on the east end of Long Island for allegedly stalking actress Drew Barrymore.

EAST HAMPTON, New York (WABC) -- The man who caused a scare during actress and host Drew Barrymore's appearance at the 92nd Street Y on Monday, has been arrested.

Police say Chad Michael Busto approached the stage during the event in Manhattan, and tried to talk to Barrymore.

Police say he was then spotted Wednesday on the east end of Long Island, asking for directions for Barrymore's farmhouse.

She was not home at the time.

He was arrested Thursday by East Hampton police, facing a misdemeanor stalking charge.

Busto will be arraigned Friday morning.

