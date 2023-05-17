There will be a large-scale drill today involving New Jersey Transit stations.

Large-scale drill at train stations throughout New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A heads up for New Jersey Transit commuters, the state Department of Homeland Security is conducting a large-scale drill today.

It involves multiple agencies including NJ Transit, Amtrak, New Jersey State Police, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

There will be hundreds of officers at every train station from Trenton to Secaucus as they conduct exercises.

You can also expect to see canine and emergency service units as well as helicopters flying overhead.

The largest deployment will be out at Metro Park. This is the site of the command center for the drill.

ALSO READ | NYPD pulls off daring rescue after scare on Staten Island Ferry

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.