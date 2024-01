Doctors advise adults to monitor the frequency of refills on Stanley cups

With the popularity of Stanley and other large drinking cups and mugs, doctors have a new warning.

Sometimes more is not always better when it comes to drinking water. Large containers meant to help people increase their water intake are sometimes drinking too much for their bodies, causing serious health issues.

Dr. John Whyte of WebMD has more on excessive water intake on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10.