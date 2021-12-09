Video of 3 men wanted in deadly drive-by shooting in Mount Eden

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11306473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an exclusive interview with Sade Baderinwa, Dr. Jill Biden offers a beacon of hope to Americans during the holidays as the country struggles amid the pandemic.

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police released video of several gunmen opening fire in a deadly drive-by shooting in the Bronx.It happened Sunday at 10:16 p.m. at East 172nd Street and Townsend Avenue in Mount Eden.Video shows three gunmen pop out of the black BMW sedan and start shooting at a stopped car.The driver, 21-year-old Sergio Jimenez was shot in the head and killed.A passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also shot and is now recovering.The gunmen fled the scene westbound on East 172 Street inside of the BMW.They are only described as men who wore dark-colored clothing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------