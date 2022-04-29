Drive-by shooting leaves man dead outside Long Island home

RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of a home on Long Island on Friday.

Neighbors of the home on Wildwood Road in Ronkonkoma said they heard a barrage of rapid gunfire around 8:50 a.m.

"What we've learned so far is that a 31-year-old resident of 385 Wildwood had started his car, went back into the house, came back to his car and a number of shots were fired at him and his car and at the house," Suffolk County Police's Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said.

Police later identified the victim as 32-year-old Terry Long.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Long was targeted.

Even though it was not a random shooting, what rattled residents was no only the location on a quiet residential block, but also the time when many children were heading to school and adults were on their way to work.

"It was very high speed. When I thought about it, I did think possible gunfire," resident Rosa Patterson said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

