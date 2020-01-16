Police hope someone saw Long Island drive-by victim interact with killer

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help as the investigation continues into a deadly drive-by shooting on Long Island.
Justin Gottlieb, 27, was shot several times as he exited his vehicle at his home on Margaret Drive in Plainview just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say Gottlieb had left his place of employment in Jericho and was operating a 2002 red Ford Explorer when he was followed home by a driver in a white four-door sedan.
Someone in that sedan murdered Gottlieb, and investigators are hoping someone saw any interaction between him and the sedan.
Police believe something happened as the victim was driving home and, because this happened during rush hour, someone had to have seen something
"We're still looking at our victim to see who he is, who would have a grudge against him or what activities he might be involved in," Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
