Police hope someone saw Long Island drive-by victim interact with killer

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help as the investigation continues into a deadly drive-by shooting on Long Island.

Justin Gottlieb, 27, was shot several times as he exited his vehicle at his home on Margaret Drive in Plainview just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Gottlieb had left his place of employment in Jericho and was operating a 2002 red Ford Explorer when he was followed home by a driver in a white four-door sedan.

Someone in that sedan murdered Gottlieb, and investigators are hoping someone saw any interaction between him and the sedan.

Police believe something happened as the victim was driving home and, because this happened during rush hour, someone had to have seen something

"We're still looking at our victim to see who he is, who would have a grudge against him or what activities he might be involved in," Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plainviewnassau countydeadly shootingdriver killeddrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News