'Drive Out Santos' caravan created by activists in Queens, Long Island against embattled congressman

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Calls for the removal of embattled Congressman George Santos continue Saturday with the "Drive Out Santos" caravan.

A group of activists will launch this initiative around the Republican's district in Queens and Nassau County.

The rally will start at the Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park and hit several locations where Santos has been accused of wrongdoing.

It will end at his district office in Queens.

Santos has repeatedly refused to resign despite lying about his resume and family history.

In an exclusive interview a few days ago, Santos told Eyewitness News that he defends his support of a bill to make the AR-15 America's "national gun".

The "Drive Out Santos" caravan is just one of the many efforts activists are taking to force Santos out of his current position.

