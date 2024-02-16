Police: Man killed in car, tractor-trailer collision on Cross Bronx Expressway

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A driver was killed after colliding into the back of a tractor-trailer on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx on Friday, police say.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes at Jerome Avenue just after 1:55 a.m.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital upon arrival, according to police.

The 49-year-old tractor trailer driver remained on the scene.

The eastbound Cross Bronx Expressway was closed at Jerome Avenue into the morning commute for the investigation.

