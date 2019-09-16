Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees scene

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A car crashed through the front awning of a funeral home in Brooklyn early Monday.It happened at Sabatino's Funeral Home on Avenue U in the Gravesend section around 2:45 a.m.The out-of-control car struck the front of the building and also took down two trees. It landed sideways up against some concrete posts.Eyewitness News obtained exclusive video of the blue BMW getting towed away with heavy front end damage.Witnesses said the driver of the car fled the scene on foot."We saw the guy from the window because three or four people gathered," said Don Sabatino, business owner. "It was a big noise and I guess he thought he should leave and he did.""No one was hurt. That was the main thing," Linda Sabatino said. "No one was hurt, nobody was on the street."A funeral set for Monday will go on as planned.----------