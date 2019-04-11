Driver involved in deadly school bus crash in New Jersey indicted

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- The driver of the school bus involved in a deadly accident last year on a New Jersey highway has been indicted.
Officials have charged 78-year-old Hudy Muldrow with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and 25 counts of assault by auto for his involvement in the deadly crash on May 17, 2018 on Route 80 near Mount Olive Township.
Teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51, and 10-year-old fifth-grader Miranda Vargas of East Brook Middle School in Paramus died on the way to a field trip when the school bus collided with a dump truck.
More than 40 others on the school bus and the driver of the dump truck were injured.
Following the crash, Muldrow was found to have a valid drivers license and the appropriate commercial license to drive a school bus. But his driving record dating back to 1975 was found to have a total of 14 license suspensions, eight speeding tickets, a careless driving ticket and a ticket for an improper turn in 2010.
