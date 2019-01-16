Police are investigating after they say a suspect intentionally slammed a car into a Long Island gas station before robbing the business.It happened around 4 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station Food Mart on Brentwood Road in Bay Shore.Authorities say the driver, who was wearing a suit, slammed into the storefront and then got stuck.Surveillance video shows him driving back and forth several times, trying to get out. After successfully getting the car out of the store, he performed a U-turn in the parking lot and parked before ransacking the food mart.Police arrived and found the front had been smashed in all the way to the rear of the store, with items from inside strewn about the parking lot.The suspect reportedly fled with cash and cigarettes.Town of Islip building inspectors were called to the scene to check on the stability of the structure.----------