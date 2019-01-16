Driver slams into Long Island gas station food mart, ransacks business

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating after they say a suspect intentionally slammed a car into a Long Island gas station before robbing the business.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station Food Mart on Brentwood Road in Bay Shore.

Authorities say the driver, who was wearing a suit, slammed into the storefront and then got stuck.

Surveillance video shows him driving back and forth several times, trying to get out. After successfully getting the car out of the store, he performed a U-turn in the parking lot and parked before ransacking the food mart.

Police arrived and found the front had been smashed in all the way to the rear of the store, with items from inside strewn about the parking lot.

The suspect reportedly fled with cash and cigarettes.

Town of Islip building inspectors were called to the scene to check on the stability of the structure.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcar into buildinggas stationrobberyBay ShoreSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: 2-year-old with autism abducted in the Bronx
NYPD officer killed in crash with garbage truck in the Bronx ID'd
AccuWeather Alert: Watching 2 chances for snow this week
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator' arrested in CT
Man charged with starving dog to death; Puppy rescued from home
Elevated lead levels found in water in 2 NJ counties
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
2 drivers get out of cars, then flee fatal LI hit and run
Show More
Trespassers wreck NJ ice rink, now closed for season
Police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
96-year-old woman pulled from car seconds before train hits
Turkey accuses Knicks' Enes Kanter of being in terror group
More News