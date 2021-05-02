Society

Undocumented immigrants now eligible for driver's license in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Undocumented immigrants now eligible for driver's licenses in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Undocumented immigrants are now eligible to get a driver's license in New Jersey.

The Motor Vehicle Commission changed the application process to accommodate people without a social security number.

The new program went into effect May 1 after a law was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December 2019.

"Increased access to a driver license will do much to improve the lives of many New Jersey residents and enhance public safety," said MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. "Our roads are safer when drivers are trained, tested, licensed, and insured."



All those seeking a new license will have to complete the state's Graduated Driver License program and will receive the driver's license or ID when the requirements are met.

The state is warning that it may be hard to get an appointment due to high demand.

At least 400,000 people will become eligible for a license under the new program.

Click here to learn more.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn hotel worker attacked with hammer after man randomly walks into lobby
EMBED More News Videos

Police say it happened at a hotel in Brooklyn when a belligerent man randomly walked into the lobby.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseydmvnew jersey newslawsimmigrationdrivergovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News