Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in Bayonne

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for answers after two teenage brothers drowned at a school swimming pool in Bayonne.

It happened Wednesday night at Lincoln Community School.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene at 208 Prospect Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

The victims were approximately 16 and 19 years old - a recent graduate of Lincoln High School and his younger brother.

The pool is open at night for community use.

A lifeguard was scheduled to be on duty, but how these two brothers drowned is still unknown.



In a statement Wednesday night, Bayonne Public Schools Superintendent John Niesz said:

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and to all of our community. We will have additional crisis counselors and guidance counselors tomorrow at all schools."

He also asked people to respect the family's privacy and pray for comfort.

The pool remains closed this morning.

