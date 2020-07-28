Man drowns in Lake Sebago at Harriman State Park in Rockland County

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man drowned while swimming in a Rockland County lake.

Newscopter 7 was over Lake Sebago at Harriman State Park as fire department divers searched for the man's body.

Officials say the man was swimming with friends just before 5 p.m. Monday when they say he went under the water and did not resurface.

The victim has not yet been identified.

ALSO DEVELOPING: No swimming at some LI beaches due to sharks

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkrockland countydrowningwater rescue
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at memorial for teens killed at Brooklyn park
No swimming at some Long Island beaches due to shark sightings
2 kids from Virginia found safe after reported missing in the Bronx
Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert
AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave continues, Tuesday PM storms possible
Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead in Maine: Officials
Bagel store trashed by suspects on camera in Brooklyn
Show More
4 NYC subway stations becoming ADA accessible
Watch: Good Samaritans pull man from burning car in NJ
Video shows gunman open fire inside NYC deli
Warning about mysterious seeds being mailed: What you should know
More than 700 attend NJ Airbnb party, ignore social distancing
More TOP STORIES News