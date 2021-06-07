18-year-old drowns in backyard pool in Suffolk County

The incident happened Sunday at around 8:20 p.m. on Landsdowne Lane in Dix Hills.
Officers found 18-year-old Abdul Brezault unresponsive in the backyard pool.
Brezault, who lives in Canada and was at the home for a family gathering, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.
