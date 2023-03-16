5 women revived after overdosing on fentanyl at Riverside Square Mall in Hackensack: officials

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A scary scene unfolded Wednesday at a mall in New Jersey, where multiple women were found unresponsive due to apparent overdoses.

The incident happened at the Riverside Square Mall in Hackensack.

Hackensack police responded to an emergency call reporting multiple people who had been found unresponsive and showing overdose symptoms.

ALSO READ | Elderly dog euthanized hours after escaping from owner's yard in Queens

First responders quickly took action and administered Narcan and performed CPR on the victims, all of whom were revived.

According to preliminary information, officials say five female employees between the ages of 29 and 41 had ingested the dangerous drug fentanyl and became unresponsive.

Four of the five women were taken to a nearby hospital. One victim refused transportation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.