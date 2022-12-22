1 charged with murder in string of NYC nightclub druggings, several others arrested

At least one man has been charged in connection with a string of nightclub druggings that led to six deaths. N.J. Burkett has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- At least one man has been charged in connection with a string of nightclub druggings that led to six deaths.

Detectives say 26 victims were drugged and robbed after leaving bars and nightclubs around Manhattan with the first reported incident dating back to March.

Six of the victims died of drug overdoses.

The first murder charges were brought against 33-year-old Kenwood Allen who was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday afternoon.

"Today's indictment is one component of an extensive, long-term investigation with a singular goal: keeping people in our city safe," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. "This defendant's callous disregard for human life will not go unpunished, and the NYPD will hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety and well-being of our community."

Allen was charged with two murders but prosecutors said other homicide charges are expected for, "others that did not survive."

Police officials identified the two victims as 29-year-old Nurbu Shera of Queens and 26-year-old Ardijan Berisha of South Salem, New York.

Detectives say they died from a lethal cocktail of drugs intended to incapacitate them.

Allen is connected to five different drugging incidents from March to October, according to court documents.

He allegedly would drug victims with fentanyl after they spent the evening out in bars, then he'd rob them of their phones, credit cards or watches, according to court documents.

The court documents went on to allege that in some instances, Allen would leave his victims in the street after they overdosed.

Several others have been arrested on a variety of charges, including robbery.

Just one of at least two groups targeting the Manhattan nightlife scene and many suspects remain at large tonight.

"Nobody should have to worry that a night out at a Manhattan bar with friends could end in tragedy," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "This murder indictment is the result of a long-term and ongoing investigation with our law enforcement partners to keep our city safe."

