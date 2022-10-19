Drugs disguised as candy sold at stores near elementary schools on Long Island

Authorities raided Exit 42 Deli in Bay Shore and Legit 100 Smoke Shop in West Islip. David Novarro has details.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Police have charged four men with selling drugs disguised as candy near schools in Suffolk County.

Authorities raided Exit 42 Deli in Bay Shore and Legit 100 Smoke Shop in West Islip.

Both shops are within steps of elementary schools.

Police seized concentrated cannabis, cocaine and mushrooms from both locations.

Investigators say the stores packaged some of the narcotics as name-brand candy bars and advertised the drugs near the front door where children could see them.

Following the execution of the search warrants, the owners of the businesses, Ali Anwar, 44, and Hasnain Anwar, 42, were both arrested at or near their homes.

Two employees of the stores, Joseph Orso, 47, and Shevin Mahabal, 30, were also arrested.

ALSO READ | Who is the NYC rooftop jumper? Eyewitness News solves mystery behind viral daredevil stunt

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.