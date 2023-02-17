School issues warning about drugs after 4 students hospitalized after taking edibles

A disturbing situation at a high school in Westchester County has parents in shock, after four sickened students were taken to the hospital this week, from the school. Marcus Solis

PELHAM, New York (WABC) -- A school superintendent sent parents a letter warning about the dangers of drugs after four high school students were taken to the hospital this week after taking edibles with THC.

The incident happened at Pelham Memorial High School in Westchester County, upsetting many parents.

"There's drugs in the school and they need to take care of it, if they're not going to have consequences this is going to keep going on," parent Kim Milo said.

Her son is a junior at Pelham Memorial High School where on Wednesday, he witnessed a scary scene. Four classmates were hospitalized after consuming marijuana edibles in a bathroom. Nick Milo graduated last year.

"There's people in the bathrooms all the time, usually it's these wax pens that you see, I guess it's marijuana, so it's not surprising," former student Nick Milo said.

The incident started unfolding around noon, when a student told a guidance counselor that the edible made her vomit. She and two others were taken to the hospital. A couple of hours later, EMS responded for the fourth student.

"I've seen girls in the bathroom when I was at high school they would do stuff all the time and security wasn't really around to really do anything about it," former student Sophia Battaglia said.

A letter went home to parents explaining a hold in place was in effect for 40 minutes to ensure a clear path for first responders.

"We recognize that this incident may be difficult to process for some of our students. Please know that our middle and high school counselors are available to speak with any students in need," Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Champ said in a statement.

Assemblies were held for all grades on Thursday. The district says all four students are home and ok, and a possible disciplinary investigation is now underway.

