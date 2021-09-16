Drum line ensemble teams up with NYPD band to help other teens in need

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11022508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police officers and the city's youth came together side by side for the love of music as they drummed to the same beat.For the first time on Wednesday, the NYPD band joined forces with the East Flatbush Blue Angels Drum Line ensemble along the East River.For founder Samuel Toussaint, it's about youth empowerment."You're just focusing on what's happening right now and that's my joy," Toussaint said.The groups are able to build friendships and bonds."It's so great to see the youth being so involved in something so positive," said NYPD Officer Christopher Alese.It's part of NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison's mission to improve police community relations - especially with the youngsters."It was way more fun than I expected, I didn't know the NYPD has a drum line of their own and they are very talented," one participant said.The officers were there to bridge any divide."We are the same officers that may be responding to 911 calls in their communities, we are the same officers that live in their communities...we are a part of their communities - that's important for them to know," Alese said."Our community, especially the African American community, we go through a lot when it comes to things like that, nowadays it's always something on the news and this was the opportunity to show something good something great that's going on," said Nadine Calixte with the Blue Angels Arts Program.The two groups say they had so much fun and even though it's the first time they performed together, it won't be a the last.----------