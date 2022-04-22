drunk driving

Tennessee bill requires drunk drivers to pay child support to children of victims

EMBED <>More Videos

TN bill requires drunk drivers to pay child support if parents killed

In Tennessee, a bill that requires drunk drivers to pay child support for their victims' children is on the way to the governor's desk.

Known as "Ethan, Hailey and Bentley's Law," courts can determine the amount of child support on a case-by-case basis, depending on the circumstances surrounding the child's living guardians.

The bill requires anyone convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication, or aggravated vehicular homicide, when the victim is the parent of a minor child, to pay restitution for each child until they are 18 and have graduated high school.

The law was named after two cases involving Tennessee children whose parents were killed by drunk drivers.

If a defendant is unable to pay while incarcerated, they will have one year after their release to begin payment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstennesseelegislationdrunk driving deathdrunk drivinglawsu.s. & worlddrinkingdwi
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Teen slams into two people in front of Long Island apartment building
NYC agencies announce crackdown on speeding, drunk driving
Police: Intoxicated woman crashes into patrol car on Long Island
TOP STORIES
Handyman appears in court in gruesome murder of Queens mom
Dozens of DOE workers on unpaid leave for alleged fake vaccine cards
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Earth Day protesters block NY Times printing facility's paper trucks
NY man shoots teen through door during 'ring and run' prank: Police
Mayor, City Council clash on approach to homeless encampments in NYC
Suffolk officers rescue woman from home fully engulfed in flames
Show More
AccuWeather: Earth Day delight
Niecy Nash, Nathan Fillion talk about possible 'The Rookie' spinoff
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
Earth Month: Why you should care about horseshoe crabs
7-year-old boy critically injured in fall down NYC elevator shaft
More TOP STORIES News