Man stabbed at Duane Reade in Lower Manhattan; Police searching for suspect

Police say the incident took place just before 3 p.m. at 100 Delancey Street on the Lower East Side.
They say one man was stabbed at the Duane Reade, but it's unclear if the incident took place in or outside the store.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is in critical condition.
It's unclear if the victim was the intended target.
Police are searching for a suspect. So far there have been no arrests.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
