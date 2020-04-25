Rollerblade-wearing robber skates off after Dunkin' Donuts stick up on LI : Police

HICKSVILLE, New York -- A rollerblade-wearing robber skated off into the night after sticking up a Dunkin' Donuts on Long Island, police said.

Nassau County police said the suspect glided into the Hicksville shop around 7:50 p.m. Friday, bought a cup of coffee and then demanded cash while making it seem like he had a gun under his clothing.

The man got away with an undetermined amount of money and was last seen heading in the direction of a Long Island Rail Road station a few blocks away, police said. The Dunkin' Donuts clerk wasn't hurt.

Along with the skates, the suspect was described as wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue sweatpants, red beanie cap and - in light of the coronavirus crisis - surgical mask, black rubber gloves, police said.

No arrests have been made.
