Dunkin' starting its pumpkin-flavored menu for fall a bit early this year

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO -- Fall has come early to Dunkin'.

The coffee chain released its pumpkin-flavored menu Wednesday.

It offers pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cream cold brew, as well as pumpkin donuts, muffins and munchkins.

The East Coast-based coffee and donut chain also has some items for apple-inclined taste buds.

Dunkin' has a new Apple Cranberry Refresher and an Apple Cranberry Coconut Refresher.
