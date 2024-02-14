Multiple arrested after takedown of ghost guns, fentanyl trafficking networks in Dutchess County

LAGRANGEVILLE, Dutchess County (WABC) -- The manager of a gas station in Dutchess County was arrested and charged with selling ghost guns and drugs right out of the station.

Prosecutors say Muayad Qader, known as "Junior," is the key player in two separate criminal enterprises that has resulted in 10 arrests, following an investigation launched by the New York Attorney General's office, state police, and Dutchess County law enforcement over a year ago.

According to the NY Attorney General's office, the investigation led to the recovery of 31 firearms, including 14 un-serialized AR-style ghost gun rifles, two serialized non-compliant AR-style rifles, a defaced AR-style rifle, a defaced magazine-fed shotgun, a Polymer-80 ghost gun pistol, a defaced Glock-21 pistol, 19 high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Authorities also say they recovered 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which were sold at the Valero gas station and Qader's home.

The pills were dyed blue and stamped to hide the fact that they really contained the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl.

"Today's takedowns send a clear message that we will not allow anyone to fuel the epidemics of gun violence and drug addiction with their illegal activities," said New York Attorney General Letitia James. "This operation was made possible through my office's partnerships with state and local law enforcement, and I thank the New York State Police and our other partners for their hard work to bring these individuals to justice."

And they say Junior took orders for firearms, most of them untraceable assault rifles and handguns made from kits otherwise known as ghost guns.

The 10 arrested are facing dozens of counts in the indictment.

