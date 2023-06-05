The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI.

Man killed, another injured in crash with suspected DWI driver in South Ozone Park

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- One man was killed, another seriously injured, after a driver allegedly blew a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle in South Ozone Park, Queens.

The 22-year-old driver apparently failed to stop at 111th Avenue and 117th Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

He crashed into a vehicle occupied by two men.

A 64-year-old man was killed, and a 71-year-old is in serious condition at Jamaica Hospital.

The driver was not seriously injured and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired.

