Man killed, another injured in crash with suspected DWI driver in South Ozone Park

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- One man was killed, another seriously injured, after a driver allegedly blew a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle in South Ozone Park, Queens.
The 22-year-old driver apparently failed to stop at 111th Avenue and 117th Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.
He crashed into a vehicle occupied by two men.
A 64-year-old man was killed, and a 71-year-old is in serious condition at Jamaica Hospital.
The driver was not seriously injured and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired.
ALSO READ | Billy Joel to end record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.