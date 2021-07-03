Video: Dye pack explodes on suspect robbing Capitol One bank in Newark

By Eyewitness News
Dye pack explodes on suspected bank robber in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have released video of a red dye pack exploding on a robber escaping a bank in Newark.

Officials say a male suspect walked into a Capitol One bank located at 487 Springfield Avenue around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

They say the man wrote a note on a withdrawal slip and handed the note to the teller that read, "I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt."

The teller gave the suspect money, including a dye pack.

Video shows the suspect leaving the bank, walking east on Springfield Avenue, when the red dye pack exploded on the man.

Police say the suspect then ran north on Blum Street.

According to officials, the total amount of cash stolen was $2,300.

Anyone with information on the identity of this robbery suspect is urge to call: 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

