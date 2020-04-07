Woman randomly attacked with unknown chemical substance in Brooklyn: Police

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman suffered burns to her face and body after a suspect randomly attacked and poured a chemical substance on her Brooklyn, according to police.

Officials say the attack happened on Sunday night in front of a building on 64th Street and Ninth Avenue in Dyker Heights when the suspect poured an unknown chemical substance over the 39-year-old female victim.

The suspect then fled on foot westbound on 64th Street.

Police say there was no interaction between the suspect and victim before the attack.

The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition with chemical burns to her face, neck, shoulders and back.

Police say the suspect is described as a male with a mask over his face, gloves, a black hooded sweater, light colored sweatpants and light colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dyker heightsbrooklynnew york cityassaultattackchemicalswoman attackedwoman assaultedburn injuries
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News