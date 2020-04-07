Woman randomly attacked with unknown chemical substance in Brooklyn: Police

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman suffered burns to her face and body after a suspect randomly attacked and poured a chemical substance on her Brooklyn, according to police.
Officials say the attack happened on Sunday night in front of a building on 64th Street and Ninth Avenue in Dyker Heights when the suspect poured an unknown chemical substance over the 39-year-old female victim.
The suspect then fled on foot westbound on 64th Street.
Police say there was no interaction between the suspect and victim before the attack.
The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition with chemical burns to her face, neck, shoulders and back.
Police say the suspect is described as a male with a mask over his face, gloves, a black hooded sweater, light colored sweatpants and light colored sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
