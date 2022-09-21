Brooklyn man who shot, stabbed NYPD officers sentenced to 30 years in prison

Dzenan Camovic was sentenced to 30 years in jail for stabbing an officer in the neck, stealing his gun and then shooting two other cops in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison on Wednesday for stabbing an NYPD officer in the neck, stealing his gun and then shooting two other officers in Brooklyn.

Dzenan Camovic, 22, pleaded guilty to the attack, that happened back in June of 2020 during the height of unrest surrounding the murder of George Floyd.

Officials say on June 3, 2020, officers Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre and Randy Ramnarine were standing on the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Church Avenue when the Camovic, walking south on Flatbush Avenue, walked up to Officer Jean Pierre from behind and allegedly stabbed him in the neck. He then allegedly rushed Officer Ramnarine with the knife and threw it at him.

Officer Jean Pierre allegedly fired at Camovic and then tripped, and they struggled for control of the gun, authorities said.

After seizing the gun, Camovic is alleged to have fired at Officer Ramnarine, striking him in the hand.

Additional police officers responded to the scene, and authorities say Camovic also opened fire on those officers, striking one of those officers in the hand.

Two officers were shot, both in the left hand, and recovered. Officer Jean Pierre was treated for the stab wound to his neck.

Camovic was hospitalized and treated for multiple gunshot wounds and recoveredof

Officials say Camovic yelled 'God is great' in Arabic three times during the attack.

He will be deported back to his native Bosnia after completing his sentence.

"Today's 30-year sentence, along with Camovic's removal from the United States, guarantees the community will be protected from his hate-filled ideology and actions," said Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

