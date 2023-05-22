6 hurt in East New York fire, e-bikes may be to blame

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Six people were injured in an apartment fire in Brooklyn, and e-bikes may be to blame.
Flames erupted around 9:45 p.m. on the second floor of the building on Arlington Avenue in Cypress Hills.
One person suffered serious injuries, the rest were minor.
Investigators recovered several e-bikes from the building.
Although, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
According to the FDNY, there were 216 lithium-ion battery fires last year, up from 40 in 2020.
