At least 6 people were injured in a fire in East New York. Several e-bikes were found at the scene.

6 hurt in East New York fire, e-bikes may be to blame

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Six people were injured in an apartment fire in Brooklyn, and e-bikes may be to blame.

Flames erupted around 9:45 p.m. on the second floor of the building on Arlington Avenue in Cypress Hills.

One person suffered serious injuries, the rest were minor.

Investigators recovered several e-bikes from the building.

Although, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

According to the FDNY, there were 216 lithium-ion battery fires last year, up from 40 in 2020.

ALSO READ | Woman reported missing on Mother's Day found dead in Bayonne

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.