E-scooter robbery and assault caught on camera in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for three men seen in surveillance video in connection with a brutal robbery.
Police say the group assaulted and robbed a 24-year-old man of his cellphone and electric scooter at gunpoint.
The armed holdup took place on Grand Concourse in the Bronx.
The victim was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his face.
The search continues for the three suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if you recognize any of them.
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
