Early dismissal for some Tri-State schools already in session due to heat, limited air conditioning

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Some schools throughout the Tri-State already in session for this school year are dismissing early on Wednesday due to the heat.
One of those school districts affected is Norwalk, Connecticut.
Norwalk Public Schools says it will release students and staff two hours early at five schools due to limited air conditioning in those buildings.
The schools include:
Naramake Elementary School
Rowayton Elementary School
Tracey Magnet School
West Rocks Middle School
Wolfpit Integrated Arts School
The district said, "We encourage all families to have their children dress in light, loose-fitting clothing and to bring a water bottle to school to stay hydrated throughout the day.
"We also continue to monitor weather conditions and to follow the guidelines set by the CT Department of Public Health. We will notify our families of any changes if conditions become worse."
Schools in Metuchen, New Jersey were also affected by the heat and planned to dismiss early.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.