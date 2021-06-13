Politics

16,867 New Yorkers cast ballots on day 1 of NYC early primary voting

EMBED <>More Videos

Nearly 17k cast ballots on day 1 of NYC early primary voting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Yorkers headed to the polls for the first day of early voting in the city's primary with all eyes on the race for mayor.

The board of elections said nearly 17,000 people voted across the five boroughs Saturday.

There are 104 early voting polling sites.

Some of the candidates themselves voted on the first day.

Kathryn Garcia and Shaun Donovan cast their votes in Park Slope and Andrew Yang accompanied his wife as she cast her vote at John Jay College.

ALSO READ | NYC elections: What is ranked-choice voting?
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter explains what you need to know about ranked choice voting on this special edition of "The Countdown."



Voters can choose only one candidate, or to rank up to five candidates, in order of preference.

"Ripping the band-aid off. I've seen so many of the commercials, just wanted to have my voice heard as soon as the polls opened and just get it out of the way," voter Mattie Quinn said.

People have from now until June 20 to cast their votes early.

Voters will want to check ahead at their local polling place because the hours vary, but New Yorkers might want the extra time to think about their vote this year.

The City's Board Of Elections website now has a wait time map for early voting locations. Find one by typing in your address.

Find your local polling place

Polls will be open at various times through next weekend:

  • Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

  • Monday, June 14, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

  • Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM


  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

  • Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

  • Friday, June 18, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

  • Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

  • Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM


    • WATCH | Ranked Choice Voting Webchat
    EMBED More News Videos

    So how exactly will ranked choice voting work, why is this happening and what do you need to know about it before you go to the polls? Bill Ritter moderates a webchat with a panel



    ----------
    * More New York City news
    * Send us a news tip
    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
    *Follow us on YouTube
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    politicsnew york cityvoter informationprimary electionnew york city politicsprimary debateelectionnyc mayorranked choice voting
    Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    TOP STORIES
    Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
    FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
    COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
    VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
    Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
    AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
    Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
    Show More
    Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
    What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
    Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
    US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
    Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
    More TOP STORIES News