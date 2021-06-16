NYC mayor's race: Adams endorsed by George Floyd's brother, Yang votes early

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10771969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> So how exactly will ranked choice voting work, why is this happening and what do you need to know about it before you go to the polls? Bill Ritter moderates a webchat with a panel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's primary election is less than a week away, and the Democratic candidates vying to be the next mayor are making their final pushes.Early voting is already underway, with tens of thousands of New Yorkers already having cast their ballots.The man leading in the polls, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, joined supporters Wednesday in Cadman Plaza to roll out his new television ad countering what he says are the many false attacks against him."We have six more days to determine the destiny of our city," he said. "Six more days. And in those six days, we're going to continue to fight to make this city a fair, safe, affordable place to be. And I want to encourage you to continue to be part of this movement."Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, endorsed Adams for mayor on Wednesday afternoon. In his endorsement, Floyd, a New York resident, emphasized Adams' deep commitment to police reform.If we are going to make true systemic change in this country, we need leaders like Eric Adams to be in positions of power, and that is why I am supporting Eric for mayor of New York City," Floyd said. "Eric is the racial justice leader we need right now, and I will be proud to join him on Election Day at the polling booths when he votes, beginning what I believe will be a wave of positive change for this city and our country."Adams is determined to project an air of confidence, if not inevitability."No one on the stage has a resume like me," he said.Still, his closest opponents are running hard to upend this race.Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia campaigned in the Greenwich Village, where she promised, if elected, to create the city's first-ever Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs."I am running for mayor because I believe the most progressive thing that a government can do is work for everyone," she said. "Right now, it isn't working for the LGBTQ community, especially young New Yorkers."Attorney and activist Maya Wiley released her own campaign ad giving Adams a run for his money when it comes to projecting confidence."I am Maya Wiley, I have that courage, and I'm asking for your vote," she says in the ad.Meanwhile, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang biked to the polls to cast his early vote."I am like three quarters of registered Democrats in New York City, where I voted in gubernatorial and presidential elections," Yang said. "But this is a very difficult time in New York City's history, and we need to step up. So I think we're going to see a lot of people voting for the first time in this race, and I'm excited for that."The one-time frontrunner has seen a dramatic drop in the polls and is now in fourth place, but he believes the end result will be a surprise because nearly 40% of people voting this season are first time voters -- and they want to see a change in politics."There are so many people I talk to who are very excited to vote, but they're planning to vote on the 22nd," he said. "So I think we're going to see tremendous turnout, and there are some indications that a lot of new voters are showing up, which is very exciting. But I think a lot of it is going to be on the 22nd. It's one reason why I'm voting today, to let people know they don't have to wait until then."The the final Democratic mayoral debate is set for Wednesday night.So far, more than 64,000 people have voted early, with early voting continuing until Sunday.Polls will be open at various times through next weekend:----------