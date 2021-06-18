As NYC mayoral primary approaches, Eric Adams maintains lead in polls

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10771969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> So how exactly will ranked choice voting work, why is this happening and what do you need to know about it before you go to the polls? Bill Ritter moderates a webchat with a panel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Primary Day in New York City is just four days away, and the Democrats vying to be the next mayor of the Big Apple are making their final pitches to voters.More than 100,000 people have already taken advantage of the city's early voting, even as the implementation of ranked choice voting adds to the mystique and leaves the outcome hard to predict.A new poll out Friday from the New York Post shows Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the lead, and that crime -- specially violent crime -- is overwhelmingly the number one issue in the race.The poll has Adams at 21.3%, with activist and attorney Maya Wiley in second with 16.5%. She is virtually tied with former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, who checks in a 16.2%, while one-time frontrunner Andrew Yang has dropped to fourth with just 9.6%.But the poll also indicated that about one in five New Yorkers still undecided on who they want for mayor, surely enough to make margins tighter.On Friday morning, Adams campaigned in Harlem with several mothers of crime victims, including the mother and a Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, who was killed in a machete attack in 2018 in the Bronx.Adams unloaded on Wiley and others, who he says are distorting his record on crime and police reform."We have to stop using Maya Wiley talking points," he said. "I've said this over and over again. I'm not looking to bring back stop and frisk. I don't know many times I have to say this before people understand that. I am not looking to bring back stop and frisk. Police officers are not going to do and use any tool that's abusive."New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer voted in early voting at his polling location on the Upper West Side Friday. He and Wiley have been extremely critical of Adams, claiming that he will indeed bring back stop and frisk, and they say that he will be a mayor like Rudy Giuliani.Adams is a former police captain, and he has said some of his opponents ideas are dangerous about how to fight crime and reform the police.Polls are open at various times through next weekend:----------