Earth Day protesters standoff with NYPD, block New York Times printing facility's paper trucks

By
Earth Day protest outside New York Times printing facility in Queens

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Friday morning, protestors are engaged in a standoff with police outside the New York Times Printing Facility in College Point, Queens.

They're blocking trucks full of Friday's newspaper from leaving the property.

Video showed police removing a man from a post off Linden Place.

More arrests are underway.



They're with a group called Extinction Rebellion which does protests like this to call attention to the world's climate emergency.

In this case, they say the media is "failing to cover the climate emergency with the depth and frequency it warrants."

As we've reported, scientists say climate change is already having an effect with rising sea levels, more intense droughts and storms, and they say it's only going to get worse.

"We're here to stop distribution of the New York Times and other affiliate papers," said Will, a protester. "We don't believe that they're covering climate change well enough."

Former President Bill Clinton joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams Thursday at the Empire State Building for an event calling on other large office buildings to follow its lead.

The New York City landmark was able to slash its carbon footprint by installing thousands of energy-efficient windows and retooling the elevators in a 2010 retrofit that cost $31 million.



Saturday is Car-Free Earth Day. The city is encouraging car owners to leave their cars parked and find some other way to get around.

Citi Bike is offering free one-day passes and Open Streets is back. More than 80 city streets will go car-free for the summer.

ALSO READ | Earth's forest cover could drop by half by 2100; NatGeo explores how humans can protect these trees
This Earth Day, National Geographic focused its lens on humanity's relationship with the world's 3 trillion trees and 10 billion acres of forest.



----------
