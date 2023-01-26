Man killed in East Brunswick townhouse fire

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the fire in East Brunswick.

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A townhouse fire killed a man in New Jersey Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on Lake Avenue in East Brunswick not far from Route 18.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene just after 6 a.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to the first and second floors of the townhouse.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and found the man unresponsive inside the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending family notification.

His cause of death will be determined by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office. The fire is not considered suspicious according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

