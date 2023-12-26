1 person seriously injured after fire in East Harlem building

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One resident was seriously injured after a fire occurred early Tuesday morning in an East Harlem apartment building.

Officials say flames broke out around 1 a.m. on the fifth floor 1270 5th Ave.

A woman was treated for a serious injury at Harlem Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

