1 person seriously injured after fire in East Harlem building

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One resident was seriously injured after a fire occurred early Tuesday morning in an East Harlem apartment building.
Officials say flames broke out around 1 a.m. on the fifth floor 1270 5th Ave.
A woman was treated for a serious injury at Harlem Hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
