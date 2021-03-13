Man arrested, charged after attempting to rape woman in East Harlem, NYPD says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged after attempting to rape a woman in East Harlem on Wednesday, officials say.

Police arrested 33-year-old Queens resident Jolart Wilson, and charged him with attempted rape, sex abuse and a criminal sex act.

The NYPD caught Wilson on camera wearing a bright orange hat as he approached the 40-year-old victim near East 131st Street just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say he threw her to the ground, pulled off her pants and tried to rape her.

She was able to break free and he ran off.

The victim was treated for a small cut to her head.



Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

