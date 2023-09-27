Ghost guns discovered at licensed day care in East Harlem

Ghost guns were discovered at an operational East Harlem day care on Tuesday.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Ghost guns were discovered at an operational East Harlem day care on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The licensed day care was operating at an apartment on East 117th Street. Detectives executed search warrants and said they discovered a ghost gun printing operation.

The warrants resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including two minors, and the recovery of multiple 3D-printed firearms.

Police said it was determined that an individual identified as 18-year-old Jamal Coley was also involved in the 3D printing of firearms. A search warrant was executed at Coley's resident, which is also a licensed day care operated by Coley's mother.

Inside the day care facility investigators said they found a 3D printer, 3D printing tools, plastic filament, two completed printed firearms, one printed assault pistol in the final stages of assembly and one additional 3D printed lower receiver.

It is unclear if Coley's mother is facing charges.

The day care was last inspected in February and was cited for three violations.

The news of the bust comes nearly two weeks after four young children attending a day care in the Bronx were treated for opioid poisoning. One of the victims, 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, is believed to have died from the exposure.

In that case, police found drugs beneath a trap door and a kilogram of fentanyl that was stored near mats that children used for sleeping, along with multiple devices used by traffickers for mixing drugs and pressing it into bricks.

(ABC News contributed to this report.)

ALSO READ | Husband of day care owner arrested after 1-year-old's death: sources

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.