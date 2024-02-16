1 person killed, at least 11 injured in fire at East Harlem apartment building

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed, and nearly a dozen were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in East Harlem on Thursday.
The fire started around 8:15 p.m. at 1980 Park Ave. between Harlem River Drive and the Dead End.
The FDNY says they received a report of smoke in the building.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered fire on the first floor of the 14-story NYCHA building.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Eleven civilians suffered minor injuries and were taken nearby hospitals.
The fire was placed under control around 9 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
