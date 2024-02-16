1 person killed, at least 11 injured in fire at East Harlem apartment building

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed, and nearly a dozen were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in East Harlem on Thursday.

The fire started around 8:15 p.m. at 1980 Park Ave. between Harlem River Drive and the Dead End.

The FDNY says they received a report of smoke in the building.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered fire on the first floor of the 14-story NYCHA building.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Eleven civilians suffered minor injuries and were taken nearby hospitals.

The fire was placed under control around 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.