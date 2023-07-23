Man killed in East Harlem shooting; police search for suspect

A 55-year-old man was fatally found shot in the leg and torso, authorities said. Johny Fernandez reports.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly East Harlem shooting.

Officials say gunfire rang out just before midnight Saturday near 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.

A 55-year-old man was found shot in the leg and torso, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors in the area described what they saw and how the violence is impacting their community.

"It's alarming that I had to come downstairs and usher my grandchildren and their mom into their apartment to make sure they got in safely. It's concerning. This is a good neighborhood and it's got a lot of good people in it," New York City Democratic District Leader Peggy Morales said.

Police have not released many details about the victim. The motive in the shooting is being investigated.

