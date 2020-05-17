Arrest made in fatal stabbing, arson at East Harlem apartment

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan -- Police made an arrest in the fatal stabbing and arson in East Harlem.

First responders answered a call about an apartment fire on East 120th Street early Sunday morning.

Police said 31-year-old Aljo Mrkulic fought with them as they tried to get into the apartment.

After officers tased him, firefighters entered and put out the fire.

Authorities said they then found the body of the apartment's resident 30-year-old Christopher Rodriguez with stab wounds.

Mrkulic was arrested and charged with murder, arson and assaulting a police officer.

Five officers suffered minor injuries from the struggle and smoke inhalation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york cityarrestnypdfdnyfireapartment firestabbingarson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Churches begin to open in Newark for private prayer, confession
Beach badge sale draws large crowd to small NJ shore town
2 New Yorkers seek to become the next 'Idol'
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
Tropical storm Arthur becomes first named storm of season
Show More
AccuWeather: More clouds, cooler
2 men accused of attacking, robbing 16-year-old in NYC bodega
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
'Little Fires Everywhere' director Lynn Shelton dies at 54
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
More TOP STORIES News