EAST HARLEM, Manhattan -- Police made an arrest in the fatal stabbing and arson in East Harlem.
First responders answered a call about an apartment fire on East 120th Street early Sunday morning.
Police said 31-year-old Aljo Mrkulic fought with them as they tried to get into the apartment.
After officers tased him, firefighters entered and put out the fire.
Authorities said they then found the body of the apartment's resident 30-year-old Christopher Rodriguez with stab wounds.
Mrkulic was arrested and charged with murder, arson and assaulting a police officer.
Five officers suffered minor injuries from the struggle and smoke inhalation.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Arrest made in fatal stabbing, arson at East Harlem apartment
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More