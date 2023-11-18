1 person killed in double shooting in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed, and another was injured after a shooting in Brooklyn Friday.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at 17 Louisiana Avenue between Williams Avenue and Hegeman Street in East New York.

Two people were reported shot at the location.

One person was taken to Brookdale Hospital. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were given.

