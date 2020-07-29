Bicyclist struck, killed in New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported near Freeway Drive East and Evergreen Place around 4 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet clear.

RELATED | Driver killed in fiery crash on I-78 in New Jersey

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is on the scene.

A portion of Freeway Drive was completely shut down to traffic immediately after the crash.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated with more information.

