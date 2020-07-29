Driver killed in fiery crash on I-78 in New Jersey

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver is dead after a car slammed into the back of tractor trailer on I-78 and burst into flames.It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate in Union, New Jersey.The driver of a BMW was trapped after the car became wedged under the back of the big rig.Local exits of I-78 East from Route 24 through the Garden State Parkway were shut down for several hours.----------