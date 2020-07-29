Traffic

Driver killed in fiery crash on I-78 in New Jersey

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver is dead after a car slammed into the back of tractor trailer on I-78 and burst into flames.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate in Union, New Jersey.

The driver of a BMW was trapped after the car became wedged under the back of the big rig.

Local exits of I-78 East from Route 24 through the Garden State Parkway were shut down for several hours.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseyunionnew jerseyfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI shark sightings: 'I've never seen a shark so close to shore'
COVID Updates: NY cautioned to remain 'disciplined' as US infection rates climb
Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan
Puppies, dogs rescued from sweltering garage with no food, water
Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form, impact Puerto Rico
OR governor: Fed agents to begin 'phased withdrawal' from Portland
Biden's notes: 'Do not hold grudges' against Kamala Harris
Show More
Benches clear during Dodgers, Astros 1st game since sign-stealing scandal
4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition
Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and big fire
JetBlue tests UV-blasting devices for disinfecting planes
NYC launches week of activities to get NYers to respond to census
More TOP STORIES News