East Orange pastor shot and wounded in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for the gunman who shot a local pastor on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting that took place just after 2 a.m. in a Newark neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found a male who had been shot.

The victim is identified as Timothy Huff, a pastor at Green Pasture Missionary Baptist Church in East Orange.

According to officials, Huff was taken to University Hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

