Driver taken into custody after crashing van into East River off Roosevelt Island

ROOSEVELT ISLAND (WABC) -- Police are investigating whether a driver was intoxicated when he crashed his van into the east river on Roosevelt Island early Saturday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on East Loop Road.

Investigators say the driver was speeding when he lost control, hit a car, then crashed through a guardrail and into the river.

The 42-year-old driver and his father, who was a passenger, managed to get out and swim to shore.

The driver was taken into custody and then transported to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital for treatment.

His father refused medical treatment.

Police say the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

